Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 406,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $8,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of EPD stock opened at $23.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.95 and a 200 day moving average of $21.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $52.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.38. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $24.13.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.72%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

