Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $5.45 Million Position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,811 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.16% of Equity Commonwealth worth $5,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Equity Commonwealth in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EQC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Equity Commonwealth in a report on Thursday.

NYSE:EQC opened at $27.16 on Monday. Equity Commonwealth has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $34.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.67.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). Equity Commonwealth had a net margin of 604.59% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $14.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equity Commonwealth’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

