Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $6.05 Million Holdings in Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 410,725 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 17,288 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Momo worth $6,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Momo by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 102,755 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 25,800 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Momo by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 123,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 31,516 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Momo during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Momo by 555.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 15,610 shares during the period. Finally, swisspartners Ltd. bought a new position in Momo during the 4th quarter worth $1,247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOMO opened at $13.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Momo Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.52 and a 12-month high of $23.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.81 and its 200 day moving average is $15.27.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The information services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $1.00. Momo had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Momo Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.29%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Momo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. DA Davidson cut Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Momo in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Momo from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Momo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.73.

Momo Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as live chats and mobile karaoke experience.

