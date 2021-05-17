Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $6.25 Million Holdings in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,808 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,876 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.21% of Baozun worth $6,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BZUN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 65.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 17,882 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baozun during the fourth quarter worth approximately $431,000. Nepsis Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 248,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,492,000 after buying an additional 26,608 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradiem LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baozun in the fourth quarter valued at $2,787,000. Institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

BZUN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded Baozun from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, CICC Research lowered Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baozun has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.71.

Shares of BZUN stock opened at $32.26 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.22 and its 200-day moving average is $39.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 4.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 40.84, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.22. Baozun Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.69 and a 52 week high of $57.00.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Baozun had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Baozun Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Baozun

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

