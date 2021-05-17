Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $6.46 Million Stock Position in GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,457 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of GSX Techedu worth $6,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of GSX Techedu by 1,410.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 150,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,800,000 after buying an additional 140,850 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in GSX Techedu by 2,642.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 813,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,045,000 after purchasing an additional 783,452 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in GSX Techedu by 223.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 12,420 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in GSX Techedu by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 12,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in GSX Techedu by 191.8% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 640,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,117,000 after purchasing an additional 421,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on GSX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of GSX Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of GSX Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. CLSA reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (up previously from $68.00) on shares of GSX Techedu in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of GSX Techedu from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GSX Techedu from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. GSX Techedu currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.55.

Shares of GSX stock opened at $27.08 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.97 and a 200-day moving average of $63.83. GSX Techedu Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.09 and a 12-month high of $149.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.26 and a beta of -0.50.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($2.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.57) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. GSX Techedu had a negative net margin of 10.56% and a negative return on equity of 45.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 136.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that GSX Techedu Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GSX Techedu Company Profile

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

