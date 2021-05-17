Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $6.54 Million Stock Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 31.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,266 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 38,620 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $6,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,034 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,675,000 after purchasing an additional 8,244 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,124,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 94,431 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 10,331 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter worth about $7,105,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RIO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Societe Generale upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Rio Tinto Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $88.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $110.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $47.17 and a 12-month high of $95.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.03 and its 200 day moving average is $77.82.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is 97.63%.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

