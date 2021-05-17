Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $8.20 Million Stock Position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 389,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 116,071 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending worth $8,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 3.3% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.9% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 44,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 241,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,021,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Sixth Street Specialty Lending news, Director Richard A. Higginbotham acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.88 per share, with a total value of $109,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders bought 6,686 shares of company stock valued at $145,419. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSLX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Sixth Street Specialty Lending presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

Shares of NYSE:TSLX opened at $21.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.53 and a 12-month high of $22.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.00.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 59.17%. The business had revenue of $62.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.54%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

