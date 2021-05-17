Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $8.35 Million Stock Position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 83.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 265,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,375,449 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Douglas Emmett worth $8,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. 96.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

NYSE:DEI opened at $32.69 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.58. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.88. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $34.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.37). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $216.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Douglas Emmett’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is 53.33%.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

