Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $9.08 Million Stock Holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,897 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of EastGroup Properties worth $9,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the first quarter worth about $154,000. 92.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EGP opened at $154.71 on Monday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $96.23 and a one year high of $159.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.72.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.70). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 33.84% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. EastGroup Properties’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.45%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EGP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.71.

In other EastGroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 5,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $902,822.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,338,418.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

