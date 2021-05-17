Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Invests $5.86 Million in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 181,332 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,857,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of 21Vianet Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,285,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $79,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,754 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,015,546 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $69,919,000 after purchasing an additional 52,899 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,748,755 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,665,000 after purchasing an additional 156,356 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,574,855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,868,000 after acquiring an additional 801,964 shares during the period. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group in the 4th quarter valued at $53,423,000. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VNET. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on 21Vianet Group from $33.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Shares of VNET opened at $25.77 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.67 and a fifty-two week high of $44.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 0.44.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.25). 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 41.77% and a negative net margin of 47.40%. The firm had revenue of $206.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.36 million. Analysts forecast that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Hosting and Related Services, and Managed Network Services.

