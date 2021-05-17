Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,454 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.17% of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period.

Get iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $45.78 on Monday. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $41.06 and a 52-week high of $45.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.78 and a 200 day moving average of $45.37.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.