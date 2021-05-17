Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,777 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $8,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $639,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PK opened at $22.06 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.69. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $24.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 2.25.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $165.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.27 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 19.63% and a negative net margin of 71.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 72.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PK. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Compass Point raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.10.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

