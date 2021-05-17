Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 1,068 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.16% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $6,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 24,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 166.8% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $1,864,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $61,125.18. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 53,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,316.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Catherine Hastings sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $216,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,030.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,029 shares of company stock worth $1,797,137. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IIPR opened at $175.41 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.34. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $71.33 and a one year high of $222.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.77 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 458.27 and a quick ratio of 458.27.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 55.71%. Equities analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.47%.

IIPR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Innovative Industrial Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.63.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

