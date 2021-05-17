Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 12,567 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 253,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,567 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.16% of STAG Industrial worth $8,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STAG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter worth about $57,591,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 182.4% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,756,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,383 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,399,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $513,622,000 after acquiring an additional 912,314 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,150,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,269,000 after acquiring an additional 790,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,164,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,790,000 after purchasing an additional 521,360 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STAG stock opened at $35.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.31. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $37.16.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.82 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 26.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1208 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.80%.

STAG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.11.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

