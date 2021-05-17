Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 133,585 Shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 539,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,585 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of New Mountain Finance worth $6,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in New Mountain Finance by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,672,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,000,000 after buying an additional 416,753 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in New Mountain Finance by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,109,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,600,000 after purchasing an additional 167,885 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in New Mountain Finance by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 478,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,434,000 after purchasing an additional 6,022 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in New Mountain Finance by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 136,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 6,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in New Mountain Finance by 12.6% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 105,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 11,775 shares during the last quarter. 34.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMFC opened at $12.93 on Monday. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 1 year low of $7.76 and a 1 year high of $13.44. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -1,291.71 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.90 and its 200 day moving average is $12.17.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 4.94%. Analysts expect that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.28%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.49%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NMFC. Zacks Investment Research raised New Mountain Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Hovde Group assumed coverage on New Mountain Finance in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Mountain Finance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

