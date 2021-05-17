Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 13,512 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,512 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.16% of EPR Properties worth $5,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EPR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,396,000 after purchasing an additional 188,800 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 50,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 8,020 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EPR stock opened at $47.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -35.78 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.63. The company has a current ratio of 15.50, a quick ratio of 15.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $20.62 and a 12 month high of $51.84.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.43). EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. On average, equities analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EPR shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of EPR Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.80.

In other news, Director Robin Peppe Sterneck sold 2,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $134,164.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

