Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 27,761 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,761 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.16% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $5,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter worth $5,079,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 4,184.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,938 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 6.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 73,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.6% during the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 526,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,136,000 after acquiring an additional 8,131 shares during the period. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter worth $475,000. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

In related news, Director Michael J. Foster sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $104,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,685.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $17.10 on Monday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.07 and a 52 week high of $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.86 and its 200-day moving average is $17.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.49.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 4.15%. On average, analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.52%.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

