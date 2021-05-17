Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 889,584 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 78.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 889,584 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.23% of Highwoods Properties worth $10,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2,381.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

HIW stock opened at $43.51 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.18 and a 1-year high of $45.89.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.35). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 43.16%. On average, analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 57.66%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HIW. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on Highwoods Properties from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.60.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

