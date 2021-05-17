Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,101 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,672,000. Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,235,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 26,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,091,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,894,000 after purchasing an additional 16,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 77,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VYM stock opened at $107.42 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $74.06 and a one year high of $108.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.25.

