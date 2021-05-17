Summer Energy (OTCMKTS:SUME) Trading Up 4.5%

Summer Energy Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUME) shares were up 4.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.00 and last traded at $0.79. Approximately 9,100 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 785% from the average daily volume of 1,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.07.

About Summer Energy (OTCMKTS:SUME)

Summer Energy Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail electric provider in Texas, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Ohio, and Illinois. It procures wholesale energy and resells to commercial and residential customers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

