Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) PT Raised to C$17.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$15.25 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares increased their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Thursday.

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a twelve month low of C$5.22 and a twelve month high of C$12.00.

