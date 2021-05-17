Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Shares Sold by Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lowered its position in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 28.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 672,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 270,200 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned approximately 0.59% of Summit Materials worth $18,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SUM. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,898 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 16,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Summit Materials by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stephens boosted their target price on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Summit Materials from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Summit Materials from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

Shares of NYSE:SUM opened at $34.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Summit Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.56 and a fifty-two week high of $34.47. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.12.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.20. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $398.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Summit Materials news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $193,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,379.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

