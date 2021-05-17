Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $34.74

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.74 and last traded at $34.74, with a volume of 32042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.29.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on SUM. Barclays upped their price objective on Summit Materials from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Summit Materials from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.
The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.12.
In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $193,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,979 shares in the company, valued at $386,379.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the first quarter worth $120,193,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,030,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489,467 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,469,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 117.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,868,671 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,360,000 after buying an additional 1,007,670 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Summit Materials by 973.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 735,944 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,621,000 after buying an additional 667,354 shares in the last quarter.
About Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM)
Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.
