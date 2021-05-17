Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $34.74

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.74 and last traded at $34.74, with a volume of 32042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.29.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SUM. Barclays upped their price objective on Summit Materials from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Summit Materials from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.12.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $398.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.77 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $193,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,979 shares in the company, valued at $386,379.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the first quarter worth $120,193,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,030,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489,467 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,469,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 117.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,868,671 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,360,000 after buying an additional 1,007,670 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Summit Materials by 973.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 735,944 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,621,000 after buying an additional 667,354 shares in the last quarter.

About Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM)

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

