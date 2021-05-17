Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Purchased by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 635,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,715 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.57% of Sun Communities worth $95,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 5,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,207,000 after acquiring an additional 11,497 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,800 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total transaction of $463,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,709,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SUI shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Sunday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.67.

NYSE:SUI opened at $163.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.95. Sun Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.46 and a twelve month high of $168.24. The company has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.48%.

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

