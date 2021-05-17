Sunrun (RUN) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Sunrun (NASDAQ: RUN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/12/2021 – Sunrun had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $81.00 to $82.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Sunrun had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Securities from $95.00 to $81.00.

5/7/2021 – Sunrun had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist from $95.00 to $81.00.

5/6/2021 – Sunrun had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $81.00 to $82.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Sunrun is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Sunrun had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $108.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Sunrun was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $77.00 price target on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Sunrun is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Sunrun was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $77.00 price target on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Sunrun is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Sunrun is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock.

3/29/2021 – Sunrun is now covered by analysts at Susquehanna. They set a “positive” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

3/29/2021 – Sunrun was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $77.00 price target on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Sunrun is now covered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc.. They set a “positive” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Sunrun is now covered by analysts at Susquehanna. They set a “positive” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Sunrun was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $77.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of RUN traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.00. 225,256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,162,597. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.63 and a 1-year high of $100.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 1,000.25 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.49 and a 200-day moving average of $62.92.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 0.65%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunrun news, COO Christopher Dawson sold 9,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total value of $578,608.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 223,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,966,013.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total value of $3,358,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,422,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,418,439.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 285,035 shares of company stock worth $16,935,051 in the last ninety days. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 246,292 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,088,000 after acquiring an additional 98,813 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter worth about $18,767,000. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter worth about $8,581,000. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

