Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 37.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 643,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,937 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 1.29% of Super Micro Computer worth $25,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SMCI. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth about $466,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 996,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,547,000 after purchasing an additional 127,962 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the first quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Charles Liang sold 5,774 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total value of $227,149.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,648,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,568,866.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 7,972 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.59, for a total transaction of $315,611.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,195 shares in the company, valued at $6,342,120.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 227,509 shares of company stock valued at $8,900,715 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

SMCI stock opened at $36.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.95 and a 1 year high of $40.71.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 12.14%. On average, analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SMCI. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.75.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

