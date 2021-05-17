Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Market Cap Achieves $87.24 Million

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. In the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar. Super Zero Protocol has a total market capitalization of $87.24 million and $2.14 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000625 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Super Zero Protocol alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,388.80 or 0.07674099 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.57 or 0.00205097 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 35.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Coin Profile

Super Zero Protocol (CRYPTO:SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 634,193,264 coins and its circulating supply is 316,306,272 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Super Zero Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Super Zero Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Super Zero Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.