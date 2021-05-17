Super Zero Protocol Trading Down 10.1% Over Last 7 Days (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. In the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000625 BTC on popular exchanges. Super Zero Protocol has a market cap of $87.24 million and approximately $2.14 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,388.80 or 0.07674099 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.57 or 0.00205097 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Profile

SERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 634,193,264 coins and its circulating supply is 316,306,272 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Buying and Selling Super Zero Protocol

