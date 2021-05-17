SureRemit Hits Market Cap of $6.40 Million (RMT)

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. Over the last week, SureRemit has traded 28.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. SureRemit has a total market capitalization of $6.40 million and $74,869.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SureRemit coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0128 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002244 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003420 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.72 or 0.00089151 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $199.99 or 0.00448878 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $101.73 or 0.00228333 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004913 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $584.17 or 0.01311154 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00042176 BTC.

About SureRemit

SureRemit launched on June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit . SureRemit’s official website is sureremit.co . SureRemit’s official message board is medium.com/sureremit

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

