Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) Coverage Initiated at BTIG Research

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

SURF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Surface Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Surface Oncology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

NASDAQ:SURF traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,017,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,956. Surface Oncology has a 52-week low of $2.58 and a 52-week high of $14.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.08. The company has a market capitalization of $367.41 million, a PE ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 7.94, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts forecast that Surface Oncology will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SURF. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Surface Oncology by 60.1% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,069,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,740,000 after buying an additional 1,526,864 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Surface Oncology by 1,138.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,073,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,916,000 after purchasing an additional 986,495 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Surface Oncology by 228.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 951,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after purchasing an additional 661,807 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Surface Oncology by 2,469.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 514,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 494,073 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Surface Oncology by 196.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 501,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 332,410 shares during the period. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Surface Oncology Company Profile

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies in the United States. The company develops various antibodies that include NZV930, a fully human immunoglobulin isotype G4 (IgG4) monoclonal antibody for the production of extracellular adenosine; SRF617, a fully human IgG4 monoclonal antibody that inhibits CD39 enzymatic activity for the production of adenosine and the breakdown of adenosine triphosphate; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; SRF813 targeting CD112R, an inhibitory protein expressed on natural killer and T cells; and SRF114 targeting the chemokine receptor CCR8 to deplete immuno-suppressive cells.

