Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Given a C$1.25 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) has been given a C$1.25 price objective by investment analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 135.85% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cormark set a C$1.30 price target on Surge Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.85 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from C$0.75 to C$1.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$0.50 to C$1.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$0.90 price target on shares of Surge Energy in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Surge Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.03.

TSE SGY traded up C$0.01 on Monday, reaching C$0.53. 849,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,491,069. The stock has a market cap of C$180.09 million and a PE ratio of -0.24. Surge Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.14 and a 12 month high of C$0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24,891.33, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$59.91 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Surge Energy will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

