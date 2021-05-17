SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target Increased to $650.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $600.00 to $650.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.79% from the stock’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $5.54 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $5.54 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.96 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.96 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $6.53 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $6.53 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective (up from $564.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. SVB Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $566.60.

SVB Financial Group stock traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $576.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,876. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $168.01 and a 12 month high of $595.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $529.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $451.56.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%. SVB Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Karen Hon sold 421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.71, for a total transaction of $242,794.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,032,326.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.70, for a total value of $76,595.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,002,271.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,645 shares of company stock valued at $3,566,427 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

