SVB Leerink Cuts Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Price Target to $65.00

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) had its target price lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 83.20% from the stock’s current price. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Veracyte’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Veracyte from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Veracyte from $88.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist initiated coverage on Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veracyte currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.38.

Get Veracyte alerts:

VCYT stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.48. 29,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 952,410. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.98 and a 200-day moving average of $52.87. Veracyte has a 1 year low of $22.69 and a 1 year high of $86.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -52.98 and a beta of 0.77.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 30.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.27%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veracyte will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veracyte news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 52,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $2,567,460.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,847.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $213,691.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Veracyte by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 17,190 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its position in Veracyte by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 317,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,548,000 after purchasing an additional 94,965 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Veracyte by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new position in Veracyte during the fourth quarter valued at $647,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Veracyte by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.