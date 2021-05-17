SVB Leerink Initiates Coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO)

Analysts at SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.30.

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $43.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 268.94 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 16.36 and a current ratio of 18.49. Halozyme Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $56.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.56.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $89.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.88 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 24.29%. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue was up 251.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 18,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $839,422.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 129,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,924,607.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 28,689 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $1,221,003.84. In the last three months, insiders sold 207,013 shares of company stock worth $9,100,126. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 12.2% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,093,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,590,000 after purchasing an additional 119,331 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 377.4% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.9% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 355,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,820,000 after purchasing an additional 23,021 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 23.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

