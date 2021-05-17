Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF (BATS:HEGD) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF (BATS:HEGD) traded down 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.70 and last traded at $17.74. 28,543 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $17.78.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.67.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF (BATS:HEGD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 27,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

