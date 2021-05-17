Swap 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $754.00 (XWP)

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. One Swap coin can now be bought for about $0.0700 or 0.00000157 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Swap has a total market cap of $922,820.58 and $754.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Swap has traded down 28.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Swap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002242 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003351 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.96 or 0.00089602 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $201.83 or 0.00452517 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.43 or 0.00229657 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004944 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $605.87 or 0.01358407 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00041810 BTC.

Swap Profile

Swap’s total supply is 13,177,906 coins. Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swap is swap.fyi . The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Buying and Selling Swap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.