Swarm One Day Trading Volume Hits $225,644.00 (SWM)

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. Swarm has a total market capitalization of $8.92 million and $225,644.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swarm coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000257 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Swarm has traded 16.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.02 or 0.00085731 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003949 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00022402 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $605.46 or 0.01365308 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.87 or 0.00065095 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002257 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.49 or 0.00116106 BTC.

Swarm Profile

Swarm (SWM) is a coin. It launched on October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 coins and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 coins. The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm’s official website is www.swarmnetwork.org . Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swarm’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm Fund is creating a market model that allows users to invest crypto assets into real assets and deploy traditional capital into real markets in a new way. With their infrastructure, investors can create and operate asset-backed tokens and participate in a composite of wealth creation. SWM is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Swarm

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

