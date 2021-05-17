Swerve Market Capitalization Tops $19.49 Million (SWRV)

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. One Swerve coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.56 or 0.00003577 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Swerve has traded down 17.4% against the dollar. Swerve has a total market cap of $19.49 million and approximately $7.59 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Swerve Profile

Swerve (SWRV) is a coin. Its launch date was September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 14,370,992 coins and its circulating supply is 12,467,388 coins. The official website for Swerve is swerve.fi . Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded. “

Swerve Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swerve should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swerve using one of the exchanges listed above.

