Switcheo Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.17 Million (SWTH)

Switcheo (CURRENCY:SWTH) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 17th. Switcheo has a market capitalization of $61.57 million and $1.17 million worth of Switcheo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Switcheo has traded down 23.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Switcheo coin can now be bought for $0.0459 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003312 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.37 or 0.00087379 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $203.91 or 0.00464356 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $99.37 or 0.00226285 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004890 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $573.75 or 0.01306586 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00042361 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Switcheo Profile

Switcheo’s genesis date was February 12th, 2018. Switcheo’s total supply is 1,408,255,843 coins and its circulating supply is 1,342,493,421 coins. Switcheo’s official message board is medium.com/@switcheo . The Reddit community for Switcheo is /r/switcheo . Switcheo’s official website is switcheo.network . Switcheo’s official Twitter account is @switcheonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Switcheo is a NEO-based token built to reward the users using the Switcheo Network, a cryptocurrency exchange. The token holders will receive bonuses on the commissions charged when trading on the Switcheo Network and receive a 50% discount when trading Switcheo as well. “

Buying and Selling Switcheo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switcheo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Switcheo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Switcheo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

