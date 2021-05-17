SWYFT Trading Up 44.6% Over Last 7 Days (SWYFTT)

SWYFT (CURRENCY:SWYFTT) traded 69.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. One SWYFT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0775 or 0.00000172 BTC on exchanges. SWYFT has a market cap of $54,788.78 and $11,679.00 worth of SWYFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SWYFT has traded up 44.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.98 or 0.00086545 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004382 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00022413 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $611.07 or 0.01356783 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00064565 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.04 or 0.00115540 BTC.

SWYFT Profile

SWYFTT is a coin. SWYFT’s total supply is 750,000 coins and its circulating supply is 706,940 coins. The official message board for SWYFT is medium.com/swyft-network . SWYFT’s official Twitter account is @OfficialSwyft and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SWYFT is https://reddit.com/r/SwyftNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SWYFT is swyft.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Swyft was formed on November 20th, 2018, looking to solve the most common problems facing cryptocurrency adoption across the globe. Its vision is to not only enhance the user experience with any ability to earn a passive income but to also create the most compelling cryptocurrency ecosystem of the 21st century by driving the world's transition to a digital currency economy. This will be delivered through DApp (smart contract) design, payment gateways via platform modules and marketplace deployment. “

Buying and Selling SWYFT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SWYFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SWYFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SWYFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

