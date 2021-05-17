Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) PT Lowered to $8.00

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 168.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on SNCR. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.30.

Get Synchronoss Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SNCR traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.98. 2,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,379. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.88. Synchronoss Technologies has a one year low of $2.22 and a one year high of $6.59. The stock has a market cap of $131.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.21.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a positive return on equity of 24.27%. The firm had revenue of $65.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synchronoss Technologies will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David D. Clark sold 6,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $28,646.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 226,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,419.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,588 shares of company stock worth $71,283. Insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNCR. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 240.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,884 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 57,130 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $392,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,151,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $282,000. 42.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of Things (IoT) platforms, products, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include digital experience management platform as a service, which includes digital journey creation and journey design products that use analytics that power digital advisor products for IT and business channel owners; and cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.