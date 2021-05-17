Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Shares Gap Down to $18.53

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.53, but opened at $17.91. Syndax Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $18.26, with a volume of 6,728 shares traded.

SNDX has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.17.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.70. The company has a quick ratio of 11.71, a current ratio of 11.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $881.03 million, a PE ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 1.80.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.09. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,656.63% and a negative return on equity of 77.47%. On average, analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, Director Dennis Podlesak bought 13,967 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.11 per share, with a total value of $197,074.37. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 43,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,963. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNDX. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 3,308,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,570,000 after buying an additional 1,453,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,677,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,869,000 after buying an additional 357,099 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,002,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,774,000 after buying an additional 203,957 shares during the period. Frazier Management LLC grew its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the first quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 1,435,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,088,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC grew its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 217.6% during the fourth quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,024,000 after buying an additional 925,000 shares during the period. 83.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.