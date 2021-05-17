Syntropy One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.33 Million (NOIA)

Syntropy (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. Syntropy has a market cap of $192.43 million and $2.33 million worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Syntropy coin can currently be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00001125 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Syntropy has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.82 or 0.00085022 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003895 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00022276 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $601.96 or 0.01353234 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.25 or 0.00065750 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002249 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.51 or 0.00115786 BTC.

Syntropy Coin Profile

Syntropy (NOIA) is a coin. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,414,597 coins. Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Syntropy is medium.com/syntropynet . The Reddit community for Syntropy is https://reddit.com/r/SyntropyNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Syntropy is syntropynet.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

Buying and Selling Syntropy

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syntropy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syntropy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syntropy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

