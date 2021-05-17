Sypris Solutions (SYPR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) will be posting its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The auto parts company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.61 million during the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 15.41%.

Sypris Solutions stock opened at $3.12 on Monday. Sypris Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $7.89. The stock has a market cap of $66.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Sypris Solutions, Inc provides truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics in the United States and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics. The Sypris Technologies segment supplies forged and machined components for the commercial vehicle, off highway vehicle, light truck, automotive, and energy markets.

