Syscoin (SYS) Hits Market Cap of $191.69 Million

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 17th. One Syscoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000706 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Syscoin has traded down 30.5% against the U.S. dollar. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $191.69 million and $4.08 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.73 or 0.00653504 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00007357 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00009994 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000166 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000682 BTC.

About Syscoin

Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 612,129,461 coins. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Buying and Selling Syscoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

