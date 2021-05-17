T.J.T. (OTCMKTS:AXLE) Stock Price Up 100%

T.J.T., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXLE) shares traded up 100% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50. 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 3,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.23.

About T.J.T. (OTCMKTS:AXLE)

T.J.T., Inc engages in repairing and reconditioning axles and tires for the manufactured housing industry in the United States. It also distributes vinyl siding products, piers, and related set-up products, as well as skirting and other aftermarket accessories. The company serves primarily manufactured housing factories, manufactured housing dealers, contractors, and site-built housing market, as well as to recreational vehicle and residential markets in Idaho, Oregon, California, Utah, Washington, Montana, Colorado, Minnesota, New Mexico, Indiana, Iowa, Nevada, Wisconsin, and North Dakota.

