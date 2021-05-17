T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.87 Billion

Brokerages expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) will announce $1.87 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.87 billion and the lowest is $1.86 billion. T. Rowe Price Group posted sales of $1.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will report full year sales of $7.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.47 billion to $7.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $7.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.67 billion to $8.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for T. Rowe Price Group.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $191.07 on Monday. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12-month low of $110.69 and a 12-month high of $192.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $179.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.43. The firm has a market cap of $43.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 53.53%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total transaction of $1,564,020.00. Also, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 472,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,450,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TROW. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 435.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 214 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

