T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.87 Billion

Brokerages forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) will post sales of $1.87 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.87 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.86 billion. T. Rowe Price Group reported sales of $1.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will report full year sales of $7.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.47 billion to $7.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.67 billion to $8.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for T. Rowe Price Group.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TROW. Credit Suisse Group lowered T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.36.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 472,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,450,391.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total transaction of $1,564,020.00. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Northeast Investment Management raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 125,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,021,000 after acquiring an additional 8,457 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 26,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 100,626 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,234,000 after purchasing an additional 6,117 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 69,295 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,891,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 405,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,567,000 after buying an additional 157,500 shares in the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TROW stock opened at $191.07 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $179.36 and its 200-day moving average is $160.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group has a 1 year low of $110.69 and a 1 year high of $192.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.53%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

