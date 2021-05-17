T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Stock Position Decreased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,717 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $51,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,967,656 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $449,274,000 after purchasing an additional 69,878 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,494,534 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $377,648,000 after purchasing an additional 161,345 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth about $330,525,000. Provident Trust Co. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 2,142,658 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $367,680,000 after purchasing an additional 130,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,609,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $243,638,000 after purchasing an additional 217,813 shares during the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on TROW shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.36.

In related news, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 472,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,450,391.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total value of $1,564,020.00. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

TROW stock opened at $191.07 on Monday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.69 and a 12 month high of $192.10. The firm has a market cap of $43.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.43.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.53%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

