T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.83.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TTOO shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of T2 Biosystems in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of T2 Biosystems in a report on Friday. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of T2 Biosystems in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of T2 Biosystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of T2 Biosystems from $2.40 to $1.65 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Get T2 Biosystems alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTOO. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in T2 Biosystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV purchased a new stake in T2 Biosystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in T2 Biosystems by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 5,734 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in T2 Biosystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in T2 Biosystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TTOO opened at $1.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.64. T2 Biosystems has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $3.79.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that T2 Biosystems will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance technology that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for T2 Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T2 Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.